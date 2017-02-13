Woman rescues Dalmatian tossed from window of SUV in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman says she was driving home in Boca Raton when she saw a sport utility vehicle slow down as someone pushed an emaciated Dalmatian out of the passenger-side window.

Lisa Gabrielle tells local news outlets the dog chased after the SUV, so she stopped and ran after the dog. The 23-year-old took the dog home with her.

On Sunday, Gabrielle brought the dog to the Tri-County Animal Rescue. Suzi Goldsmith, the group’s co-founder and CEO, says the dog is “pathetically thin and malnourished.”

Goldsmith says the dog didn’t have a chip or a tag on his beige collar. She believes he’s about a year old and has had some training because he knows how to sit. She reported the incident to Boca Raton Police.

