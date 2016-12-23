Woman rescued while on cruise ship, takes photo with paramedics

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is thankful to be alive after an emergency off the coast of Miami Beach.

Miami Fire Rescue saved the woman, Thursday night, aboard a cruise ship when her medical condition required her to evacuate the ship. The rescue happened about four miles off Miami Beach.

Paramedics transferred the woman to a fireboat and then to a nearby hospital, but not before taking a picture with her.

The woman called it an unforgettable boat ride.

