Woman rescued from elevator shaft in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of firefighters are being called heroes, after rescuing a woman from an elevator shaft.

Miami Fire Rescue rushed to the Stephen P. Clark building off of Northwest First Street and Second Avenue, Monday.

Officials said the elevator malfunctioned while a county employee was inside.

She was evaluated by paramedics after spending four hours in the elevator.

Thankfully she was just fine and in good spirits–even taking time to pose for pictures with her rescuers.

