Woman reported missing out of Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who has been missing out of Miami Gardens since December.

Thirty-six-year-old Ronada Walden has been missing since Dec. 27 and was last seen at around 10 a.m., New Year’s Day, walking southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue, near Northwest 199th Street.

She was seen wearing bright blue scrubs and flip flops.

Walden, who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, had stitches on the side of her forehead, two bruised eyes and a missing bottom front tooth when she was last seen.

She sands 5 feet 5 inches tall has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 260 pounds.

If you have any information on this missing woman, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

