Woman pinned under vehicle outside Taravella High School

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A school employee was pinned underneath a vehicle, Wednesday morning, outside a Coral Springs high school.

According to Coral Springs Fire Rescue, officials arrived on the scene outside of J.P. Taravella High School sometime before 9 a.m. Officials said the victim was not a crossing guard, just a school employee directing traffic.

Fire rescue crews were able to extricate the victim from underneath the vehicle.

The woman was airlifted to Broward Health North in unknown condition.

