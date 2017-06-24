SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an alleged shoplifter who, they said, targeted a clothing store in Southwest Miami-Dade, last weekend.

Miami-Dade Police released surveillance video showing the subject pepper-spraying a security guard at the Forever 21 located at The Palms at Town and Country, June 17.

The woman then took off with a bag full of items from the retailer, located along Southwest 88th Street, near the Turnpike.

If you have any information on this woman or her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

