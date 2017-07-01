Woman paying ticket leaves 1-year-old alone in car

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is charged with child neglect after deputies say she left her -1-year-old child in a car parked at a courthouse while she ran inside to pay a traffic ticket.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports a courthouse employee found the child alone in the car Friday in Clearwater and contacted deputies.

Deputies found the car locked and running with its windows rolled up and the air conditioning on. They unlocked the car after reaching through tape covering a missing window.

Deputies charged 28-year-old Antwynett Lane with child neglect after she returned to the car. She told deputies she left the child alone while she paid the ticket because she was running late.

A phone listing couldn’t be found for Lane. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for her.

