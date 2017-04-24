Woman nearly drowns near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A water rescue took place, Monday morning, along Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to someone who nearly drowned off 26th Street and Collins Avenue. The woman reportedly tripped and fell in the water.

Officers and fire rescue used a construction pipe to pull the woman to a nearby rowboat.

She reportedly had minor injuries and was checked out by doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital.

