Woman killed in Palmetto Expressway crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed after, officials said, her car rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Palmetto Expressway, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a black Nissan when she collided with the large truck in a southbound lane, near Northwest 122nd Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities shut down three southbound lanes of the Palmetto while they investigated. Those lanes were later reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.