Woman killed in hit and run in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after she was struck by a car that kept going in Miami Beach.

It happened early Sunday morning along 38th Street and Collins Avenue.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The vehicle believed to be involved has been located, and Miami Beach police are now questioning a person of interest.

