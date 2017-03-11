Hit-and-run driver hits woman in wheelchair crossing street

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman in a wheelchair has been hospitalized after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver when she was trying to cross the street.

The woman, who is in her early to mid 50s, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where she is in critical condition.

Officials responded to the scene, located at Northwest 69th Street and 17th Avenue in Miami, early Saturday morning.

“Our units arrived shortly before 2 a.m. this morning, and found a black female who was unresponsive in the middle of the street,” said Christopher Bess of the Miami Police Department.

Investigators said the victim was hit by a vehicle while she was using a crosswalk. After striking the woman, the driver then fled the scene, leaving the woman and her mangled wheelchair in the street.

“It was a significant impact. There’s vehicle debris still on the scene. There’s vehicle parts that was left behind,” said City of Miami Homicide Investigator Joseph Kennedy.

Police said the vehicle responsible is a white Nissan Altima, and that the driver knew exactly what they were doing when they fled the scene.

“After hitting the victim, the vehicle went eastbound and doubled back around and parked for a couple of seconds, looking at the scene, before fleeing northbound from the location,” Bess said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

