Woman in critical condition after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is in critical condition after, police say, she was shot multiple times in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, the shooting happened at 1301 NW 103rd Street, just before 3 a.m., Sunday.

The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The identity of the shooter(s) remains unknown.

