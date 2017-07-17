Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and loved ones are searching for the person who hit a woman in Sunrise and left her at the scene.

According to friends and family, Michelle Holguin is now in critical condition after she was struck by a car while riding her bike, overnight Saturday.

Holguin was riding her bike home from work at about midnight when a car struck her from behind, on Sunrise Boulevard, near Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Upon seeing Holguin on the side of the road, pedestrians called 911, and she was rushed to the hospital.

“She’s in real bad shape, extremely bad shape,” said a friend of Holguin. “She’s in a coma and everything.”

When asked what her message for the driver was, Holguin’s friend responded, “I will find you, so you need to turn yourself in. You will be found.”

Police are still searching for the driver. If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

