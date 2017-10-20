NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a woman to the hospital after, officials said, a chain-reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade sent an SUV into a house.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a car struck the SUV along the 100 block of Northwest 131st Street, Friday afternoon. The impact caused the bigger vehicle to slam into the front of a home.

Officials said another vehicle hit a woman. Paramedics transported her to an area hospital.

Homeowner Alstene McKinney said the accident was so loud that she thought there was some sort of blast. “I was at my front door, locking it, when I heard a loud boom sound,” she said. “I thought it was an explosion. I got real nervous. I opened the door, and I see an SUV hitting my porch.”

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

