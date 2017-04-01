Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, officials said, she was involved in a rollover accident in Lauderhill, Saturday evening.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along Inverrary Boulevard West and Northwest 42nd Street. Crews took a picture of the overturned vehicle at the scene.

#BreakingNews LFR units on scene of a roll over accident. Inverrary Blvd West and NW 42 St. 1 adult female being txp to hosp. #Lauderhill pic.twitter.com/cl2O0c1XH7 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) April 1, 2017

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital in unknown condition.

