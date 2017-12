LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was hospitalized, Saturday, after an apartment fire in Lauderhill.

Officials responded to an apartment fire near Northwest 22nd Street and 49th Avenue.

They found a woman battling the blaze with an extinguisher.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.