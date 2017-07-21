DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a woman to the hospital after, police said, she was struck while crossing a Davie intersection by a driver who fled the scene.

Davie Police responded to the scene of the crash, near Stirling Road and University Drive, Friday, just after 6 a.m.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Marrykutty George, was crossing University Drive while on her way to work when she was hit by a silver vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

A witness told police he heard a loud bang and saw the victim being thrown in the air.

Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.

Police shut down all southbound lanes of University Drive at Stirling Road. Those lanes were later reopened.

Detectives said the silver vehicle, which sustained damage to its front passenger side, was last seen heading southbound on University Drive.

