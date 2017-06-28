Woman hospitalized after dog bite

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dog bite landed a South Florida woman in the hospital.

Police said she was bitten by a lab mix along the Venetian Causeway, on Venetian Island, and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Animal services responded to the scene, and the dog’s owner received two citations and two warnings.

The owner was asked to quarantine the dog at home for 10 days.

