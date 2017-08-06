Woman hospitalized after 2 airboats collide off Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An airboat ride took a terrifying turn for a Texas family visiting South Florida when, officials said, they collided with another airboat off Alligator Alley, sending a woman to the hospital.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the crash took place in a waterway near Mile Marker 35, off Interstate 75 in West Broward, at around 1:30 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the family of four collided with another airboat with one person on board. The husband and wife from Texas were thrown into the water upon impact.

Paramedics airlifted the wife to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured the rescue helicopter arriving at the hospital. The victim was seen moving her right hand and arm moments after she was taken out of the aircraft.

No one else was hurt.

Pictures posted on social media by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesperson Mike Jachles show the damage the airboats sustained.

Officials did not specify what may have caused the crash.

