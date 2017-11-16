Woman hits $2.3 million jackpot on slot machine at Seminole Hard Rock Casino

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A $3 bet turned into a jumbo jackpot for one lucky winner at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The Broward resident, who did not wish to be identified, made a three dollar wager and took home a whopping $2.3 million after playing a penny slot machine.

According Hard Rock officials, it’s the biggest payout in the casino’s history.

