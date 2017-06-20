Woman has wallet stolen while at Boca Raton AA meeting

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman made a sobering discovery when she realized that her wallet was stolen at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

According to the victim, she was at the meeting in Boca Raton on June 9, when she took out her wallet to make a donation. She then put her wallet back in her purse and left it on her chair. That’s when, she believes, her wallet was taken.

Later on the same day, surveillance cameras captured someone using the woman’s credit cards at a Deerfield Beach Target, where they spent over $1,700.

The subject was seen on the video wearing a white dress shirt and light colored shirt. They also had long brown hair, partly pinned back from their face.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.