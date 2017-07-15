Woman found dead with multiple gun shot wounds to the head

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was found dead with multiple gun shot wounds to the head in a Miami neighborhood.

A neighbor called police at around 4:30 a.m. after hearing shots fired on the 1800 block of Southwest 14th Terrace, according to Miami Police. When police arrived they found the victim dead on the sidewalk.

The victim is described as being in her 40s or 50s and around 100 pounds. She was wearing a gold necklace, which police believe may indicate that she was not robbed. She was also wearing a gray tank top and blue jeans.

The victim did not have any money or identification in her pockets. Authorities do not have a suspect and have not identified the body.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.