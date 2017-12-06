Woman found dead inside car outside Hialeah City Hall

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a woman was found inside a car in front of Hialeah City Hall, Wednesday morning.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, a call was received about a body inside of a white Nissan. Police responded to the scene in front of Hialeah City Hall and found a man in his 30s and woman inside.

“It’s very upsetting and disappointing that society has to be the way it is right now,” said resident Steve Rojas. “You never know when it’s time to go, so enjoy your life every second.”

The woman was dead once police arrived, but the male was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Hialeah Police have roped off the scene and continue to investigate.

