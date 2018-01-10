Woman flees in bra after allegedly stealing Rolex from Aventura condo

AVENTURA, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera in hardly any clothes running away from an Aventura condo after, police said, she stole a Rolex watch.

According to police, the victim was a 21-year-old who met the woman in South Beach and brought her back to his condo.

According to the arrest report, the woman took a shower with the victim and then ducked out, grabbing the Rolex, which was worth about $11,000.

Surveillance video from Dec. 22 captured the woman running off while only wearing a bra and shorts.

Police said there was also video of the woman in an elevator putting her bra on. That video has not yet been released.

“I am outraged, devastated, and this person needs to be caught, arrested,” said the victim’s father, via phone. “I want her caught immediately, and I want her convicted, and I want my watch back.”

The victim’s father said the Rolex is an important part of their family. “I’m passionate because it was a gift for my son’s 21st birthday that came from his grandfather,” he said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.