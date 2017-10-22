NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed after, police said, shots were fired at a shopping center in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, an altercation in the parking lot of the strip mall, located near Northwest 186th Street and 75th Place, spiraled into gunfire, at around 4 a.m.

Police said the victim was sitting inside a silver Nissan when she was struck.

Paramedics transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Several businesses were still open at the time of the shooting.

Officers questioned the male driver of the Nissan to determine his involvement, if any, but they have not specified whether or not he was arrested.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.