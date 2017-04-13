Woman falls into water along Venetian Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman fell into the water along the Venetian Causeway, Thursday morning, in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, fire rescue crews responded to a woman who fell into the water near the Venetian Causeway just after 6:30 a.m.

Police believe the woman may have been impaired by alcohol.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was checked out, but refused to be transported.

Traffic was affected east and westbound near Bay Road as crews brought the woman to safety.

