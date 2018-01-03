Woman, elderly woman with dementia robbed in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a person who robbed a woman and her elderly mother with dementia in Northeast Miami-Dade.

“I don’t know how the court systems work here with somebody that does that kind of thing,” said Leslie Dratler, Wednesday. “I know in the heavenly courts, this kind of deed is not very well accepted, let’s put it that way.”

Leslie Dratler is referring to what happened Tuesday afternoon, when she and her mother were robbed in broad daylight. Dratler had just parked her car in her driveway after taking her 80-year-old mother Marlene to the doctor. Marlene suffers from dementia.

“A gentlemen walked up to our car practically and said, ‘Is this Miss so-and-so’s house?’ and we all just kind of chimed in together and said ‘No, wrong house.’ He took advantage of the moment — we were distracted and we weren’t paying attention … he opened my car door and saw my purse and grabbed my purse,” Dratler said.

“We’re just grateful that he didn’t pull a gun out on us,” Dratler said.

Inside her purse were her car keys and credit cards.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s house captured a man walking up to the family, and then running away.

“I feel like I’ve been had, because I am a cautious person,” Dratler said. “You never expect somebody to do that right in your driveway.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

