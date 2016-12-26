Bystanders help woman who drove into Davie canal

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver made a dangerous turn and ended up in a canal.

Witnesses said the driver, who is in her 30s, swerved and hit something before ending up in the water, near Orange Drive between University and Davie Road, Monday afternoon.

Davie Police responded to the scene, at around 4 p.m. According to police, she was the only person in the vehicle.

Three witnesses who saw the Chrysler PT Cruiser drive into the canal jumped into the water to rescue the woman from out of her car by pulling her out through the window.

“I just responded. I didn’t know what to do,” said witness Edmund Langdo. “I just see a girl pull in the water. I didn’t even know it was a girl until we pulled her out. We got her out, and she’s safe. Two other guys jumped in. All three of us, I guess, luckily, we were there.”

That victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in stable condition, according to Davie Fire Rescue.

Langdo said officials responded quickly, but he’s happy to have helped. “To be honest with you, by the time we got her out, I was so worked up, I was trying to calm down myself,” he said. “The police showed up like that, the paramedics were here, and then they took care of her after that. We were just trying to make sure everybody was all right.”

Dive crews worked to retrieve the car for about 30 minutes before it was hooked up to a tow truck.

Officials are investigating how the woman ended up driving into the canal.

