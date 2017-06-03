SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman refused to give up without a fight when she confronted two men who were caught on camera grabbing her purse at a gas station in Southwest Ranches, Friday.

Surveillance video captured the moment the thieves pulled up to the victim’s SUV and smashed the back window. She was pumping gas at the Shell station near Sheridan Street and Dykes Road.

The footage shows the woman confronting the snatchers, who then trapped her arm in the door of their car and hit the gas, dragging her across the parking lot.

Davie Police are searching for a late model silver Chevrolet Malibu or a similar car.

If you have any information on the thieves’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

