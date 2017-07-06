Woman donates kidney to sister born with one kidney

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two sisters are now closer than ever after one donated her kidney to her sibling who was born with only one kidney.

Just a week ago, Jazmine Serrano was in the middle of stage four renal failure, but now that has all changed thanks to her sister, Naraly Serrano.

“I would sleep for like 12, 14 hours a day,” Jazmine said. “When I was on dialysis, I was really tired all the time.”

Naraly said she felt an obligation to help her younger sister. “As a big sister, you don’t want that to happen, you want her to have freedom, so I ended up going through the process to be a donor,” she said.

Naraly was initially worried she wouldn’t be a match. However, she turned out to be the perfect match.

Jazmine, now 21 years old, found out when she was 19 that she was only born with one kidney. Her condition deteriorated quickly and she found out she needed a new kidney much faster than doctors initially anticipated.

“It really pushed me to, ‘This is now or never. Now is the time'” Naraly said.

The sisters are only a few years apart in age, but they have now gotten incredibly close in recent months.

“We grew up very close. In high school, people thought we were twins,” Naraly said.

“I’m so thankful for it, and I know she knows that if it were the other way around, I’d do the same thing for her,” Jazmine said.

The sisters’ transplant also marked a major milestone for Cleveland Clinic in Weston — their 500th transplant.

Jazmine’s health has improved tremendously with her new kidney. Naraly is still a bit sore, but both are in great health.

Naraly also signed up to be an organ donor in high school and has always felt strongly for organ donation. She said she hopes her and her sister’s story will inspire others to do the same.

“Whether it’s for a loved one that’s living and needs it now, or whether it’s once they pass and have this option to make their last generous offering to the world,” Naraly said.

