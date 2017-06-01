Woman dies after cosmetic procedure at Seduction Medical Center in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman hospitalized following a cosmetic procedure in South Florida has died.

Police are investigating the death of the woman who was getting the procedure done at the Seduction Medical Center in Doral before having an emergency, Thursday.

Miami-Dade crime scene specialists responded to the Doral center after officials said someone called around 9 a.m. reporting that a female patient was having a medical emergency.

She was transported from the facility off Northwest 107th Avenue to Kendall Regional Medical Center where she later died.

According to the cosmetic center’s website, the owners of the Doral medical center also operate the Seduction by Jardan’s Cosmetic Center in Aventura where two women suffered medical emergencies while having butt lift procedures in March.

Those two women, Crystal Call and Shaberiya Hill, were taken to Aventura Hospital on the same day.

Call, who had complications during her surgery in March came from New York. “I’m just glad that I survived,” she said.

The procedure was expected to last a couple hours, but after the complications, Call’s mother demanded that she be transported to the emergency room.

“I said, ‘I need to call an ambulance,'” Maria Basham said. “They said, ‘No, no.’ I said, ‘You either call the ambulance, or I’m calling the cops.'”

The emergency doctor told Call that she could have died if they waited a few more hours.

Hill was also hospitalized after her Brazilian butt lift procedure. “An hour went by, two hours, three hours later, still my daughter didn’t come out,” said Marilyn Kaze.

“Both patients had severe bleeding, which required blood transfusions and intensive care stay,” Aventura Hospital plastic surgeon Dr. Joshua Lampert said back in March.

It is still too early to tell what led to the death of Thursday’s victim. Miami-Dade Police detectives will continue to look into this case.

7News crews reached out to Seduction Cosmetics about the incident, but they declined to respond.

