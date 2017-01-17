Second victim dies in Pembroke Pines canal crash

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There are now two people who have succumbed to injuries after a vehicle was driven into a canal, last week.

That driver, 63-year-old Sandy Rose, died Sunday night at the hospital.

Officials believe Rose suffered a medical condition when he drove his SUV into the water along Southwest 172nd Avenue and Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines, last week.

Witnesses who were in the area captured the moments good Samaritans tried to rescue the victim and his passenger who went under with the car.

Police Dive Team recovered both occupants who were immediately transported to hospital. The passenger, 61-year-old Joan E. Rose, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday.

The driver was listed in critical condition before he died.

