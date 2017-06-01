Woman demands list of drugs at Dania Beach Walgreens

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a woman demanding a list of drugs from a Walgreens pharmacist before threatening him in Dania Beach.

The woman walked into the Dania Beach Walgreens near Stirling Road and South Federal Highway, Wednesday.

She then walked up to the counter where the pharmacist was and handed him two notes with a list of drugs on them.

When the pharmacist did not comply, the woman reportedly threatened him before she left the store empty-handed.

Detectives said they believe she tried the same thing at three other pharmacies in Hollywood.

If you recognize her, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

