Woman caught on surveillance stealing orchids from Sunrise home

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A doorbell camera captured a woman walking up to a Sunrise home and stealing a basket of orchids, Friday afternoon.

There is a quote by Chinese philosopher Confucius that goes in part, “An orchid in a deep forest sends out its fragrance even if no one is around to appreciate it.”

This quote definitely applies to Jorge Giraldo. “Orchids are our favorite here in the neighborhood,” said Giraldo.

However, this can also be said for the woman who came to Giraldo’s home and stole a large basket of the three-petaled flowers. “I get upset,” Giraldo said.

The video footage shows the woman as she walks up to the front door, knocks and calls out a name, before stepping off camera and taking the flowers.

Giraldo said he puts in a lot of time and effort into the cultivation of his flowers. “It’s some orchids that they call premium,” Giraldo said. “They grow really big. I took good care of them by giving them vitamins and giving them orchid food every here and there, to make them grow nicer.”

Giraldo said the woman took off in a black Mazda SUV.

Although the basket is worth about $200, Giraldo said it’s not about the flowers. “You don’t take something that doesn’t belong to you, no matter what it is,” he said.

This brings to mind another quote of Confucius: “Do unto others what you want done unto you.”

If you have any information on the woman’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

