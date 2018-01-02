Woman caught on camera stealing Christmas gift from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A family was left heartbroken after a woman was caught on surveillance video stealing a child’s Christmas gift from their Miami home.

“You really feel violated,” said Leonel Rodriguez. “That gift was intended to be for one of my kids.”

The Rodriguez family never would have known, if not for a security camera installed outside their home, located along the 2300 of Southwest 26th Street. “For once happy to have a camera that was able to catch it,” said Rodriguez.

The family was going to be out of town for a few days, and the person who sent the Christmas presents wanted to make sure they were received.

“Well, our sister-in-law notified us like on the 23rd or the 24th that our package had been delivered,” said Rodriguez.

But the package was not there, and it looked like the Lego Ninjago set was gone forever.

Fortunately for the family, Amazon saved the day.

“We told Amazon what happened. You know, the package got stolen from our front when it was delivered by UPS,” said Rodriguez. “They understood what happened, and they were able to send another package to us, delivered safely this time.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

