Woman catches man trying to steal wallet while friend distracts her

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released video of a man attempting to steal a woman’s wallet while his accomplice distracted her.

According to BSO, the incident took place May 11 at a Pompano Beach Whole Foods.

BSO says the woman was approached by an unidentified male who asked her if she could read the the price of a cake on one of the shelves. While she leaned over, a second man reached into her purse and grabbed her wallet. The woman turned her head almost instantly and saw her wallet was missing and began fighting with the second man in an attempt to get her wallet back.

The second man then fled the store empty-handed while the first man casually walked away during the confrontation.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

