Woman bitten by monkey speaks out

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After she was bitten by a monkey at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation Center, a volunteer said she was barred from resuming her duties at the facility.

“I was literally like ‘All right, I need to pull my hand out, or I’m going to lose my finger. I know I’m going to lose my finger,'” said the former volunteer, who wanted to conceal her identity. “When I saw her canine latch into my skin, like, I saw it inside my skin, I was like, ‘Oh, no.'”

The 21-year-old self-described “animal lover” said she had been volunteering at ZWF in Southwest Miami-Dade for two months and had gotten close to many of their animals.

“I handled the animals with no problem. I never had an issue, never been in trouble there,” she said.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police and Florida Fish and the Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to the center on Southwest 172nd Avenue after the volunteer said she was bitten by a 9-year-old Brazilian Tufted Capuchin monkey.

MDPD said they received the call around 6:30 p.m. from less than a mile away from the incident. The volunteer was driven by a friend to Krome Avenue and Southwest 168th Street before she called 911.

“And only because my best friend who was driving said, ‘Hey, maybe you should call an ambulance. They could probably get you [to the hospital] faster,'” she said.

The woman was taken to the hospital while MDPD investigated the situation. She was not given stitches for the bite but was prescribed antibiotics because the hospital was unsure if the bite would get infected.

When she returned to ZWF to retrieve the animal’s records, she said the facility told her she could no longer volunteer with them because she broke protocol. She said she was unaware of such protocol.

“They had no problem when I had to clean up the poop of those animals, but you know, since I got bitten now it’s something,” said the former volunteer.

Despite the incident, she still plans to pursue a career as a wildlife veterinarian.

She hopes ZWF will make improvements to ensure the same won’t happen to others.

“I want them to be a little bit smarter about the way they go about things,” she said.

FWC said they didn’t find any violations after investigating, and the monkey will not be removed.

