Woman behind bars after wielding machete, leading police on chase

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of wielding a machete and leading police on a chase is behind bars at the Broward County jail.

According to police, 25-year-old Ashley Dailey tried to take her children from the daycare at Early Learning Preschool, located along West 100th Street and Oakland Park Boulevard, Wednesday morning, despite having a stay away order.

When she was denied her children, employees said Dailey got angry, smashed a computer and threatened an employee with a machete.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Dailey drove away, as they responded to the scene, crashing into two cars before being stopped in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Oakland Park.

Officials had to smash her car’s window to take her into custody.

An employee was hurt in the initial altercation.

Dailey is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, attempted kidnapping of a minor, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting an officer, fleeing and eluding among other charges.

