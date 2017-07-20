Woman beaten, dragged after purse-snatching outside Presidente supermarket

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moment when a woman was beaten, dragged and had her purse stolen outside of a Miami supermarket.

The video, taken at around 6:45 p.m., July 12, shows Ethel Villeda outside the Presidente Supermarket on Northwest 36th Street in Miami. As Villeda finished putting groceries in her car, the robber appears, pushes her down and drags her before running off with her purse.

However, Villeda tried to fight back and chase after the subject. She is seen trying to get in the thief’s car to get her purse back.

Unfortunately, the suspect got away in a 1990s model four-door Honda Accord.

“Hopefully they will catch that delinquent because he is robbing a lot of people,” said Villeda through a translator. “Look at him good and take care of yourself, women and men. It doesn’t matter the age.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

