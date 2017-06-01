Woman awarded settlement after being dragged by deputy

(WSVN) - A South Florida woman was awarded $30,000 after she was dragged by her ankle shackles by a Broward County Sheriff’s detention deputy.

Dasyl Rios was dragged outside a Florida courtroom by BSO detention deputy Christopher Johnson, in February of 2015.

Rios, who was 28 years old at the time, was in court on drug charges and was disruptive.

She suffers from mental illness, according to her lawyer.

The deputies actions were investigated. However, no charges were filed.

