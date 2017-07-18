HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is asking for help after, she said, thieves broke into her Homestead home and took off with thousands of dollars in valuables, including a tablet containing a home video of deep personal value.

Surveillance video shows the thieves wandering around and rummaging through the house located on Southeast 13th Road, near 31st Court, Thursday.

Homeowner Brianna Jefferson said her TV, jewelry, phone and clothing were stolen, but one irreplaceable thing she wants back is a tablet containing precious memories. “The most important belonging is the belonging of a tablet that had my stepdad on it. He was dancing and things and whatnot at my wedding,” she said. “He’s now passed away, so that’s a lot important to me.”

If you recognize the thieves, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

