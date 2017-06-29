Woman arrested in Miami firefighter car break-ins

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman after, they said, she broke into 10 personal vehicles belonging to City of Miami firefighters and stole valuables.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Chelsea Lee Velez broke into the vehicles parked overnight at the Miami Fire Rescue Station 9, located at 69 NE 62 St. in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect stole various personal items, including three guns. Police found these valuables inside her home.

Detectives were able to track down Velez because she used one of the firefighters’ credit cards to order items online and entered her real address.

Velez faces several charges including grand theft, burglary and criminal mischief. She is being taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

