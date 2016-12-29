Woman arrested for robbing men she met at clubs

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of sleeping with, and even drugging, men she met at clubs in Miami Beach and Miami, before robbing them.

Liz Rios, 21, stole thousands of dollars worth of clothing, jewelry and accessories from three men, in July and August, police said. Each time, she met her victim at a club, then robbed them in the morning after sleeping the night with them.

Rios met her first victim at Story Nightclub in late July, police said, before sleeping with him at his apartment. She then made him breakfast, which is when the victim believes he was drugged.

“The victim felt extremely sleepy after eating the breakfast,” Miami Police Officer Christopher Bess said. “So he went into a very deep sleep.”

When he woke up, he “felt highly disoriented and confused,” according to a police report, “he discovered that [Rios] was missing with his gold Rolex watch with diamonds, and his gold Cuban Link necklace.”

Bess said the jewelry is worth more than $40,000.

In August, Rios met her second victim at LIV Night Club and then slept with him in his hotel room, police said. The next day, the victim said, Rios was gone along with his jewelry and clothing.

According to an arrest form, “Video surveillance captured the suspect carrying two bags, one of which was identified… by the victim as his Louis Vuitton duffel bag.”

Police said Rios met her third victim inside Dream nightclub later in August, then slept with him. When he woke up, he told police, he realized Rios had stolen about $13,500 in valuables from him.

Police were led to Rios by surveillance footage and fingerprints left at the crime scene.

Rios is charged with multiple counts, including grand theft and drug possession. She is being held without bond.

Police have a warning for club-goers during the holiday season.

‘We encourage you to go out have a great time however be extremely careful,” Bess said.

Police believe there may be other victims in this case. If you believe you might’ve been a victim, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.