Woman arrested for leaving baby in hot car; man uses baseball bat to free child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in north Florida arrested a woman for leaving her baby in a hot car, after a man had to use a baseball bat to free the 2-month old.

Fox 30 in Jacksonville reports that police were called to the parking lot of a Lowes store with a report of an infant left in a hot car.

Police said a man noticed people gathering around a car with a child inside, who was crying and sweating profusely.

The man decided to use a baseball bat to break the car’s window and free the child. He then said he ran inside the store to help the infant, who was covered in sweat, cool down.

Police said the mother, identified as 30-year-old Zoya Thomas, claimed she was in the store for five minutes to look at paint samples.

Thomas told police the baby was sleeping and she decided not to disturb her.

Police reviewed the store’s surveillance video, which showed Thomas leaving the car at 12:49 p.m. The video also showed the man running into the store with the baby at 1:07 p.m.

Police said the car had been parked in direct sunlight, with the outside temperature at 85 degrees.

Thomas has been charged with child neglect. It is unclear if she has an attorney.

