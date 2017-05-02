Woman arrested for crash that killed Delray Beach cop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman for her role in a deadly car crash that killed a Delray Beach police officer and injured another officer.

Lacy Morris, 32, faces several charges including DUI manslaughter after, police said, she veered into oncoming traffic in Key West and hit a scooter, last month, with two Delray Beach Police officers on board.

According to toxicology results, Morris was driving at more than twice the legal limit.

The crash killed officer Christine Braswell and injured officer Bernenda Marcs. Marcs has since recovered.

