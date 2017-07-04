Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting officer near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman’s bizarre behavior created some cause for concern near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Courtney Equi was charged with resisting officers with violence and prowling.

Police said the 27-year-old led security guards on a foot chase around president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Saturday.

The ordeal ended with Equi jumping in the ocean. Police said she kicked an officer and attempted to bite another before she was eventually arrested.

