Woman arrested after theft of pricey purses from Miami Beach boutique

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a woman accused of stealing expensive purses from a Miami Beach boutique after she flagged down an unsuspecting getaway driver.

About a dozen squad cars flooded the 1200 block of Collins Avenue, Tuesday, when an arrest regarding the theft of several purses was said to have occurred at The Webster, a classic Art Deco building converted from a hotel to an upscale boutique.

The suspected thief was later taken into custody near 12th Street.

Cab driver Solan Jerome said the woman had flagged him down blocks away, got in, and told him to wait at the corner of 12th and Collins before she got out. She returned moments later.

“Two guys and her came back, get in my car and say ‘Run, run, run’ and I felt like, ‘What happened?'” he said.

Jerome said he knew something was shady, so he stayed put. That’s when, the cab driver said, a security guard from the Webster sprinted out to confront those who ran from the store.

He said the two men got away, but the woman was caught. The woman was apprehended by police just one street away.

Police said they found purses and wire cutters inside the taxi cab.

“They do whatever in the street. You gotta watch out,” said Jerome.

The other two men remain at large. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.