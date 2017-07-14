Woman arrested after she was allegedly caught with prohibited Key West conch

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after authorities found her in possession of a protected species in Key West.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Texas woman Diana Fiscal-Gonzalez was found with 40 queen conchs. The officer on-site was able to return the mollusks to the water and most were still alive.

Fiscal-Gonzalez was cited for possession of prohibited queen conch. She admitted to harvesting the conchs with several children.

