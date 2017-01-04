Woman arrested after fatal hit and run at Coconut Creek casino

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is waking up behind bars after a hit and run in Coconut Creek.

Nadia Pierre-Louis was taken into custody Tuesday, after police said, she hit and killed a man in the driveway of the Seminole Casino.

Pierre-Louis was booked on one count of failing to stop and remain at an accident involving a death.

The victim was identified as Jay Edelstein. He was hit from behind and suffered serious head and leg trauma.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.