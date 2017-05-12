Woman arranges for abused puppy to be flown from Russia to MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Facebook post desperately seeking someone’s help has brought an abused puppy all the way to South Florida from Russia.

Six-month-old Nordic was born in Moscow and spent the first few months of his life suffering abuses. He was saved and taken to an animal shelter.

A South Florida woman saw a Facebook post seeking a new owner for Nordic after no one came forward to claim him.

“I’m fortunate to have some very good friends in this town. I reached out to some of them, and with their kind and generous help, we were able to find a woman who is willing to be his foster parent,” she said. “She said, ‘just bring him over and we’ll find him a home.'”

Nordic is now starting a new, better life at his foster home in Miramar.

“It’s a great testament,” said the woman. “It’s a story of what great things are possible when good people come together.”

If anyone wants to adopt Nordic, they can call the foster parent, Li Elena at (786) 319-8033.

